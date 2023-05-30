MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are accused of shooting each other and pushing their mother on the ground, according to a release with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to San Juan Drive Monday for a shots fired call. According to the release, officers arrived and found that two brothers had gotten into a fight. Their mom tried to intervene, however, when she did her sons pushed her to the ground.

The brothers then shot each other. One of the men was taken to Ascension Providence by a personal vehicle for an injury that was not life-threatening. The other man was taken to a different hospital by personal vehicle.

The boy’s father was arrested for obstructing justice, according to the release. The case will be sent to a Grand Jury because both men were “simultaneous aggressors.”