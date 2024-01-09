SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people broke into Allentown Elementary School during a storm that brought heavy wind and rainfall, according to the Semmes Police Department.

They broke windows and entered the school, located at 10330 Howells Ferry Road, between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the SPD.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

A laptop allegedly was stolen during the incident, according to police.

The SPD posted about the break-in on their Facebook page and included a photo from surveillance video, but News 5 can’t confirm the suspects were over age 18, so we won’t include it here.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Semmes Police Department at 251-459-6062.