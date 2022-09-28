MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks.

On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly attempting to obtain a loan. Sopson was arrested and charged with identity theft.

On Sept. 27, a report came to police about another attempted identity theft at a different bank. Officers were sent to Hancock Whitney Bank on Demotropolis Road. Adrian Coleman, 65, was arrested after attempting to open a business account under someone else’s identity. He was charged with identity theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.