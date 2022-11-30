SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The two stole a Toyota Corolla and led police on a chase which ended on Ridge Road off in Saraland, according to officials at the scene.

The Mobile Police Department initiated the chase.

News 5 has a reporter scene working to learn more details about this incident. We will update this story as we know more.