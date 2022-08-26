MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning.

Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue Monday, Aug, 22 at around 10:40 a.m.

Thomas’ girlfriend, Sharon McGadney, 64, was arrested for “hindering prosecution in the second degree.”