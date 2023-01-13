MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made two arrests in connection to a April 2022 homicide, according to a release from the MPD.

Mobile Police allege that Jermi Adams, 28, and Miranda Gamble, 21, were involved in the murder of 34-year-old Dejean Washington.

Adams is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Gamble is charged with felony murder.

Police said they were called to Center Street and Wood Alley on April 26 at around 9:32 p.m. for one shot. Officers located Washington “near the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Washington was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

This is one of seven homicide investigations the MPD was continuing to investigate from 2022.