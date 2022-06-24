MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department confirmed two people have been arrested after attempting to elude police.

MPD said on Thursday, June 23, around 8:33 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car at N. Water Street and Francis Street. The officers initiated lights and sirens, however, the driver refused to stop. Officers witnessed the subjects throwing bags, which possibly contained drugs, from the car while fleeing from officers.

The driver led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended on the 1300 block of Mobile Street. Dedrick Davis, 29, and Ladarryll Franklin, 32 were arrested. The two were charged with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, and criminal tampering of evidence.