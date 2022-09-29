MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people after they allegedly stole a car and led officers on a chase on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to a release from the MPD.

Breshaud Bailey-Poellnitz, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Poellnitz was arrested for robbery, attempt to elude and reckless endangerment. The unidentified juvenile was charged with robbery and an attempt to elude. Both were taken to Metro Jail, according to the release.

Officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road (Doyle Park) in reference to a carjacking at around 12:52 p.m. earlier that Wednesday. Officers learned the victim was approached by “two unknown males” and the two “produced a gun” and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The two suspects fled the scene in the car.

Roughly 10 and a half hours later, officers found the stolen vehicle on Arlington and Ann Street and “initiated lights and sirens.” The driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit. No one was injured during the pursuit and the two were taken into custody.