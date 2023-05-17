MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after an alleged armed robbery during a shoe deal at a home on Muscadine Avenue, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Irandon Drinkard, 19, and Damien Dunn, 22, are charged with robbery. This happened at around 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15.

Police said the victims walked up to a Chevron Gas Station at the intersection of Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road to report a robbery.

The victims told police they met Drinkard and Dunn at a vacant home on Muscadine Avenue to buy shoes, according to the release. Police said Drinkard and Dunn then took out a gun and demanded their cell phones.

A description of Drinkard and Dunn was given and police located and transported them to Metro Jail.