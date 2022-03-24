MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.”

Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments were targeted during the operation. Out of the eight targeted drug dealers, one was arrested.

During the seizure, officers found:

10 ounces of marijuana

Eight handguns

Two rifles

Bell was charged with two counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Patterson was an ancillary arrest, meaning he was not the main person intended for the arrest. He is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover operation at Azalea Road.

The investigation began Jan. 13 after the Discount Zone at 507 Azalea Road was closed. It was found to be a spot for drug dealers to conduct sales, according to the release.