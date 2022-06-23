MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested after trying to run from Mobile Police on Wednesday night, according to a department news release.

MPD says around 7 p.m. their officer tried to stop a vehicle on West Clark and Next Street. The officer initiated both lights and sirens, but the driver didn’t stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed and ended on Bella Street in Prichard’s jurisdiction, where the driver hit a fence.

MPD says the driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital and treated before being moved to Metro Jail. Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Santini Thomas, 21, and Elijah Watt, 21, were both arrested and charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, and drug paraphernalia as well as outstanding traffic warrants.