MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a car chase resulted in the arrest of two men on charges including tampering with evidence and drug possession Thursday night, according to a news release. Police said they also found thousands of dollars in cash.

Desmond Hunter, 19, and Aushunte Evans, 22, were both arrested. Charges include possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to elude. Police said Hunter was the driver.

Police said they recovered “a large sum of money,” between $5,000 and $6,000, from the vehicle. Police said they also found marijuana.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle Hunter was driving at about 9 p.m. on S. Ann and Arlington Street. Police said Hunter stopped after a pursuit.