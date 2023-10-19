MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested after the Mobile Police Department‘s Narcotics and Vice Unit, the SWAT Team and the K9 unit executed a search warrant at a home on Dial Street.

Officers from all three units arrived at the home on the 3000 block of Dial Street at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday to execute the warrant.

During the investigation, Tommie Hale, 67, and Cheryl Flake, 45, both of Mobile, were arrested.

Hale was charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flake was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.