MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested Monday after Mobile Police officers found two stolen cars, according to officials.

Officers were called to the Mobile Parks Department on Broad Street at 7:15 a.m. that day for an incident involving multiple stolen cars and car burglaries, according to an MPD news release.

GPS trackers on stolen cars allowed officers to locate the cars in two separate locations, police said.

Officers arrived at one of the locations and found one of the cars unoccupied.

The other car was found in another location and the driver of that car attempted to flee, according to police.

A news release said three people were detained; however, only two people were arrested: Antonio Finklea, 41, and Bryan Perry, 44.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

