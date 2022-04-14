MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested two people identified in a shooting on Tuesday.

MPD said on Tuesday, April 5, they responded to Riviere Du Chien Road around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. When officers arrived they discovered the female victim was assaulted by a known male and known female, who was identified as Kyle Hodge, 28, and Delaney Findley, 20 through the course of the investigation.

MPD says the victim tried to leave when Hodge produced a firearm and fired several times into her car, striking the hood. Fortunately, the victim was not harmed by the gunfire.