MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested two people Sunday, June 26 after a car and foot chase. Police said in a news release the men are connected to a carjacking that occurred Saturday, June 25.

Police responded to the call at Woodside Apartments. They learned the alleged carjacking happened across the street at the Shell Food Mart. Police said the male was armed with a gun, approached the victim and demanded his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by police on Airport and I-65 N. and a chase followed. After the vehicle hit another vehicle and tree, the two males left the vehicle and ran away.

Officers captured Ledarrius McMillian, 24, and a 17-year-old. McMillian was arrested and transported to Metro Jail. The juvenile was taken to Strickland Youth Center under charges not related to the carjacking.