MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to elude police when they attempted to stop his vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on Heather Street near Sage Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop, they said.

FIRST INCIDENT’S GENERAL LOCATION:

A chase began, and it ended on Moffett Road near Spring Hill Avenue when the men allegedly exited the vehicle on foot.

Officers located Quince Ervin, 34, and James Jackson, 30, and arrested them both. They searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a controlled substance, according to a Mobile PD news release.

Ervin is charged with with attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $8,000.

Jackson is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and public intoxication, for an incident from March 28. His bond has been set at $2,000.