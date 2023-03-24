MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 18- and 19-year-old Friday in connection to an alleged robbery at Murphy Gas Station on Saturday, March 18.

Antonio Goleman, 19, and Jada King, 18, were charged with second degree robbery after allegedly “forcibly taking the victim’s wallet,” according to the release. Both were transported to Metro Jail

Police were called to the gas station on Theodore Dawes Road at around 7:31 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 for a robbery report.

Through an investigation, police learned King walked up to the victim while he was pumping gas. King then allegedly took her wallet from him and fled the scene.