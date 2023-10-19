MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman were arrested Friday night after allegedly attempting to avoid a traffic stop initiated by police and leading a police chase, according to the Mobile Police Department.

A Mobile police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Three Notch Road and Bush Lane, but the driver allegedly did not comply. A chase began while the two people in the car were throwing drugs out of the vehicle, according to police.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers deployed stop sticks, which disabled the vehicle, and were able to stop the chase at I-65 Northbound at Airport Boulevard.

Earl Humbarger, 48, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a felony and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to police.

Tracy Leon, 46, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to police.

Humbarger’s bond stands at $21,500, and Leon’s bond is $11,500. They both have court hearings on Wednesday.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: