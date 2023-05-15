MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested two people early Saturday morning after an alleged armed robbery on Bernice Hudson Drive, according to a release.

Deante Moultrie, 25, and Travon Bingham, 27, are charged with robbery, possession of marijuana and attempt to elude.

Police said they were called for a robbery complaint at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Police learned the victims were approached by Moultrie and Bingham, according to the release.

Police said one of the men had a gun and demanded the victims cell phones, vehicle keys and money. The victims complied and Moultrie and Bingham ran away.

The two were apprehended in the “nearby vicinity” the same morning. They were found with drugs and the stolen items, which belonged to the victims.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.