MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help.

A car crashed into a ditch between the service road and Interstate-10. At least one person was trapped inside the car after the crash. First responders had to pull that person out of the vehicle.

There is no other details at this time as it pertains to what may have caused the crash. WKRG is working to learn the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.