MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners approved a construction bid for a ballpark off Johnson Road at Schmidt Family Park in west Mobile for children with special-needs Tuesday. Construction is expected to begin this spring and will be ready to play ball in the summer of 2024.

This will be the first Miracle League field in Mobile County. Plans were released in 2020. Mobile County Public Schools is overseeing the financing of the project. You can donate to the project online.

The first ballpark will include a rubberized playing field and the park will a concession stand, restrooms, parking and lighting. Eventually, there will also be two regular ball fields and playground for children with special-needs.