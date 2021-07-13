18th trapped raccoon has man fed up with conditions of vacant house next door

UPDATE 7/13, 10:26 p.m. — Upon returning to the home Tuesday evening, WKRG News 5 had found the grass had been cut in the front yard. Shreves said the backyard is still overgrown, and there’s still a concern when it comes to animals potentially living in the vacant house.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Orville Shreves isn’t just a homeowner on Marcus Drive. He’s also the city’s former Chief Safety Inspector on Codes.

“I worked with the city a total of 47 years,” he said.

Recently, he trapped a raccoon on his street, making that one the 18th in eight weeks, he says. Shreves is certain the animals made the house next door their home. A building that’s covered in weeds and overrun with tall grass.

“To this day, I have 18 raccoons, and I carry them out in the country and turn them loose,” he said. “And a raccoon, if he has rabies, he will also attack you.”

Shreves says if he was still the head of code enforcement, he would have reported the condition of the home to the City Council for it to be declared a public nuisance; but he claims he’s gone back and forth with current city officials about doing something regarding the home for years.

A spokesperson for the city tells us there have since been several changes to state law, many of which protect homeowners’ due process rights.

WKRG News 5 is still working with the city to gather any official complaints on the home in question. We’ve also reached out to the property owner, who Shreves says lives in Clarke County. We have not heard back.

“Something needs to be done about it,” Shreves said.