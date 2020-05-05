187th Fighter Wing to fly over Mobile saluting COVID-19 front line workers

Mobile. Ala. (WKRG)- Aircraft from the 187th Fighter Wing based out of Dannelly Field will be flying over Mobile hospitals today as a salute for their efforts against COVID-19.

Big plans for Alabama skies today as The Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, home of the Red Tails, flyover is set for  12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m. ,crossing over multiple Mobile hospitals. The National Guard is also flying over cities across our state. We will be live streaming the flight on News 5 at noon as well as online.

The National Guard says they welcome and encourage viewers to tag the Alabama National Guard, the 187th FW, and the 117th ARW using the hashtags #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.

The National Guard says for everyone’s safety those along the flight path will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event.

Here is a look at the flight path for Mobile:

