1800 left without power in Mobile after a tree falls on a power line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A power outage in Mobile has left 1800 people without power after a tree fell on a line.
After a WKRG News 5 viewer reached out about this outage we contacted Alabama power for answers on how long until their power would be restored. Alabama power says 1800 customers are without power in the midtown and downtown area of Mobile after a tree fell on a power line. The power outage started on Saturday morning and Alabama Power expects the power to be restored by 2:30 p.m. Crews are out working to remove the tree from the line now.
