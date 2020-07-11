1800 left without power in Mobile after a tree falls on a power line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Love being on the water? This pup does too! His name is Jeremiah and right now he is in a foster home where he loves to relax on the wharf and watch the birds flying by.

He also likes to relax indoors. He's perfectly content with a Bully Stick and a lavender diffuser. Taking a break from the world with a couple of Milk-Bone treats and a warm fuzzy blanket will also make this boy's tail wag.

He loves going on walks and taking trips to a dog park to play with his friends, especially when it involves playing fetch. But most of all, Jeremiah just loves being loved and told he's a "good boy." His foster family says there isn't a mean bone in his body!

Jeremiah is housetrained and behaves well when left alone.