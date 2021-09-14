18-year-old killed in drug deal gone bad, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a drug deal gone bad led to the death of an 18-year-old in July. Investigators still have questions they can’t answer.

It happened late at night on July 22nd at the Berkshire Arms apartments on Seabreeze Court. 18-year-old Calvin Horn Junior was found shot to death.

Days later, 21-year-old Jamon Merrida and 27-year-old Demarcus Longmire were both charged with murder. According to testimony from a Mobile Police investigator at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Longmire allegedly got Merrida, the victim, Horn and a third man to go with him to Berkshire Arms for a drug deal. Longmire was going to buy four thousand dollars worth of pot from a dealer. When the two groups met that night, at some point someone started shooting. Horn was hit once and killed.

The investigator said Merrida was shot in the leg, and then was driven 66 miles to Sacred Heart Hospital and told Pensacola Police he shot himself. We know this ended with the shooting death of an 18-year-old, but we don’t know who fired the fatal shot.

Judge Spiro Chirogotis sent the case to a grand jury. Indictments may come after several weeks and it’s not clear if the man who was there to sell the drugs in the first place will also be charged in this crime.