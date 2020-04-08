18-year-old arrested for homicide 5 months after deadly crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says 18-year-old Jaidia Gordon was arrested Thursday for homicide by vehicle.
The arrest comes five months after a 51-year old man died from injuries caused in a crash on I-65 near I-10.
The following is an unedited press release from the Mobile Police Department:
Traffic Crash (Fatality)
On October 26, 2019, police responded to the report of a traffic crash south bound on Interstate 65 at Interstate 10 west bound involving two GMC Yukon’s. The driver of a 2003 GMC Yukon, later identified as 51-year old Archie Lucy Jr. was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the traffic cash. The driver of a second 2004 GMC Yukon was identified as 18-year old Jaida Gordon. During a five month investigation, it was discovered that Gordon’s actions contributed to the crash. Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Gordon and she is charged with (Homicide by Vehicle). On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 investigators located and arrested Gordon.
