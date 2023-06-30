MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for two shootings in Mobile, along with having warrants out of Georgia, according to multiple releases from the Mobile Police Department.

Jabarrion Williams, 18, was seen on June 29 at 10:30 p.m. near the University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road intersection by officers with MPD. Officers arrested Williams at a nearby restaurant. Police said they found him with a Glock switch.

On May 27 at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a car being shot. Officers found that the victim and four passengers were at the Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street intersection when multiple men started shooting at the victim’s car from an unidentified vehicle. Nobody was injured.

At 3:45 a.m. on June 10, officers were called to Bucker Road for a report of a car being hit with gunfire. When they arrived, officers found that an unknown man, later identified as Williams, was in a car that was stopped in the middle of the street. The victim was sitting in his car in the driveway when Williams allegedly fired a shot in the victim’s direction. The victim was not injured.

Williams was arrested and was charged with five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle/residence, one count of robbery, one count of receiving stolen property and on outstanding felony warrants out of Bartow County, Ga.