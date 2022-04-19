MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire – Rescue is on scene of an 18 wheeler wreck on Ari Ct. off Springhill Ave. near I-65. Mobile Police have also responded to the scene.

The truck, with a yellow trailer emblazoned with “CENTRAL TRANSPORT” appears to have struck a telephone pole. A power transformer could be seen on top of the trailer.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.