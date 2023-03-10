MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office K-9 finally brought down a semi truck driver MCSO says was seen driving the wrong way on I-165, refused to stop, had his tires shot out, and finally tried to run away from the scene. MCSO said they found drugs on the driver.

Christopher Cody Foster is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and attempt to elude, according to an MCSO news release.

MCSO said deputies were executing warrants in the Prichard area when they spotted the 18-wheeler driver going the wrong way on I-165. MCSO said in a news release that deputies tried to pull the truck over, but the driver “refused to stop.”

The pursuit ran through the Royal Street area and onto I-10 before MCSO shot out tires on the 18-wheeler, they said, “in order to protect others driving on the interstate.”

The rig stopped on I-10 near the Michigan Avenue exit. That’s where MCSO says the driver, Foster, got out of the rig and tried to run away. An MCSO K-9 apprehended him.

MCSO deputies said Foster “seemed to be under the influence after finding several grams of meth and ice on him.”

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch praised deputies for their work in what he said could have been a fatal episode.

“Our Deputies exercised good tactics and were able to prevent what could have been a horrible situation with several fatalities,” Burch said in the news release.