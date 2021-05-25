18-wheeler overturns near I-65 ramp in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Rescue crews were on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at an Exit 13 ramp in Saraland near AL-158 Tuesday afternoon.
No word yet on what caused the accident or the extent of injuries.
This is a developing story.
