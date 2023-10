MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic is backed up along I-10 eastbound at the I-65 interchange due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Algo, an Alabama Department of Transportation website, shows the highway has been blocked since around 11:50 a.m. The only open lane is the left lane. Traffic is moving at a crawl.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information about the overturned 18-wheeler.

We will update this article when more information is available.