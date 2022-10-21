Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out.

The 18-wheeler is leaking fuel, which is also on fire. That is currently being dealt with by Spanish Fort Fire Department, according to officials with MFRD.

It is unknown at this time if this crash is fatal.