18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler caught fire overnight on I-10 in Mobile County. The truck was in the westbound lanes. Crews responded to the semi around 2 a.m. near Highway 90 and Rangeline Road. The fire seemed to be contained to the front end of the truck. We are not sure if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

