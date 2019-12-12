18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler caught fire overnight on I-10 in Mobile County. The truck was in the westbound lanes. Crews responded to the semi around 2 a.m. near Highway 90 and Rangeline Road. The fire seemed to be contained to the front end of the truck. We are not sure if anyone was hurt.
