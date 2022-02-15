MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a 17-year-old after he allegedly shot a person in the face.

Officers were called to University Hospital on Feb. 14 for a report of one person shot. Investigators determined that the shooting happened at a barber shop at Halls Mill Road.

The victim got into a argument with a 17-year-old boy who also at the shop. The victim was shot in the face after the argument escalated into a fight, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The victim was driven to the hospital and treated for his injuries, according to the release.

The 17-year-old was taken to Mobile Metro Jail.