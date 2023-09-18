MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 16th Annual Go Run had a big turnout Saturday to support GYN cancer research.

According to a release from USA Health, over 600 people participated in the annual event. Organizers of the 5K said this year’s event had the largest crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5K is put on by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation. During a moment of silence, the Catranis family released butterflies to honor GYN cancer patients who lost their fight to the disease.

The event began at 8 a.m. near Hancock Whitney Stadium with the 5K. A 1-mile fun run started at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event support research for women’s reproductive cancers at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.