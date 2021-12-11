16-year-old shot outside convenience store in Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle outside of a convenience store Friday night. Mobile Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle parked outside DP Corner Food Store on Wagner Street. Two friends were standing outside of the vehicle when someone started shooting at them from another vehicle just before 11 pm.

The 16-year-old young man was hit in the leg and his friends were not hurt. The victim was taken by private vehicle a short distance to University Medical Center just a few blocks away. The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and police describe this as an active investigation.