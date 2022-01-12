16-year-old shot in car during attempted robbery on Tanner Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to the 6400 block of Tanner Street on Jan. 11 in reference to one person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the teen was shot in a car after a person walked up to the car demanding money, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The unknown person started to shoot inside the car, hitting the 16-year-old passenger.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two 17-year-olds who were in the car at the time of the shooting were not harmed.

Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.