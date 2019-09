WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Wilmer teenager.

16-year-old Cody Brown was last seen on Friday, August 30 when he left his home and never returned. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brown was is 5 foot 5 inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Brown is 140 pounds.

If you know where he is, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.