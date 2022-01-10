16-year-old charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 2 people including one-year-old child

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old is charged with two counts of manslaughter in a crash that took the lives of two people including a one-year-old on Dec. 30. In a bond hearing Monday the state says the 16-year-old was driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour when his vehicle crossed the center line on Tanner Williams road and hit another vehicle that was carrying four people. Floridalia Giron Godinez, 30, and a 1-year-old child were pronounced dead on the scene.

A judge set the suspect’s bond at $40,000. That’s $20,000 for each count. A judge also forbids the suspect from driving a vehicle. The state said today in court they are not alleging the teenage driver was impaired behind the wheel. While the suspect’s name was said in open court, per a new state law, we are not publishing his name. The state said he is a private school student who, apart from this incident, has a clean record.