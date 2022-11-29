MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly made threats towards B.C. Rain High School on social media.

Officials said officers were called to B.C. Rain High School on Monday, Nov. 28 just after noon after a social media threat was made towards the school. During the investigation, officers found the student who made the threats at a CVS store on Dauphin Island Parkway.

The 16-year-old student of B.C. Rain High School was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat, according to officials. He was transported to Strickland Youth Center.