MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3.

Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police.

On Sept. 3 just before 10 p.m., police were called to the AMC Theater on Schillinger Road after receiving reports of kids being disorderly in the parking lot. When police arrived, the kids ran.

Police said shortly after that they were called to Get Air, they had reports of people hearing multiple gunshots. Police realized once they arrived that the trampoline park building had been hit by bullets. No one was injured in the incident.

The 16-year-old was charged with shooting into an occupied building, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.