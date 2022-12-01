Kelvin Estell, 22, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to Mobile Police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD.

The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of attempted theft of property.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in reference to “a subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler.” The 16-year-old fled the scene before police arrived.

On the same day, officers were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road when a resident “detained” the 16-year-old while trying to steal another 4-wheeler. The suspect suffered “minor injuries” while being detained.

Through further investigation, officers determined the 16-year-old had the reported stolen 4-wheeler and was responsible for “two attempted 4-wheeler thefts.”