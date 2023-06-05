MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested three people Sunday night after an alleged armed robbery of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Gulf Dale Drive and Curry Drive, according to a release.

Auzayviontae Coleman, 20, Jadarius Flott, 19, and Caleb Berryhill, 18, were transported to Metro Jail and charged with robbery.

According to the release, the 16-year-old was walking in the area with friends when Coleman, Flott and Berryhill approached him armed with guns. The three allegedly “demanded the victim’s clothing, phone and wallet.”

The victim gave up his things and Coleman, Flott and Berryhill ran away. Officers located them on Lois Drive and took them into custody.