16 new officers to be sworn in Police Academy graduation ceremony

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Prine being sworn-in as the new police chief for Mobile on November 12, 2021 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile’s chief of police will swear in 16 new police officers at the 67th Police Academy graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

The public is invited to attend.

The 16 graduates are:

  • Clayton Bryant
  • James Corbett
  • Gavin Cotter
  • Matthew Devine
  • William Elliott
  • John Flowers
  • Wayman Grant
  • Nicholas Harmon
  • Christian Holt
  • Allan Johnson
  • Matthew Murphy
  • Trenton Nelms
  • Cameron Orr
  • Peter Richie
  • Tyrone Smith
  • Thomas Wilson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories