16 new officers to be sworn in Police Academy graduation ceremony

Paul Prine being sworn-in as the new police chief for Mobile on November 12, 2021 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile’s chief of police will swear in 16 new police officers at the 67th Police Academy graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

The public is invited to attend.

The 16 graduates are: