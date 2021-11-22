16 new officers to be sworn in Police Academy graduation ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile’s chief of police will swear in 16 new police officers at the 67th Police Academy graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Cottage Hill Baptist Church.
The public is invited to attend.
The 16 graduates are:
- Clayton Bryant
- James Corbett
- Gavin Cotter
- Matthew Devine
- William Elliott
- John Flowers
- Wayman Grant
- Nicholas Harmon
- Christian Holt
- Allan Johnson
- Matthew Murphy
- Trenton Nelms
- Cameron Orr
- Peter Richie
- Tyrone Smith
- Thomas Wilson