WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 15-year-old Brendan Joel Parker.

Parker was last seen at his residence in Wilmer on Tuesday, Nov. 16. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 251-574-8633. You can also provide information through the sheriff’s office website.