MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital.

Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a witness.

According to the two people, they were walking outside heading back from the mail room when a vehicle pulled up next to them and stopped. The vehicle allegedly had two men in it that the victim and witness did not know.

One of the men got out of the car and hit the witness by surprise before stabbing the 15-year-old. The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials have not announced if any arrests have been made.

