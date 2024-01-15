UPDATE (6:59 p.m.): The 15-year-old who was killed has been identified as a girl, News 5 has learned.

The shooting occurred on I-165 near exit 2 in Prichard. Northbound is shut down as an investigation begins.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was killed and a 9-year-old was injured in a shooting in Prichard Monday night.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the two juveniles were not the intended targets. It happened off of Interstate 165 on the Bay Bridge exit. MCSO is investigating.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story when more information is available.