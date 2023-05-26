MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was arrested after officers found him with a stolen gun, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Pinehill Drive for a shots fired call Thursday at 4:40 p.m. Once on scene, officers saw the 15-year-old boy running towards the back of the home.

Officers detained the boy and found that he had a gun in his possession. The investigation showed that the gun had been reported stolen out of the Mobile jurisdiction.

The teenager was taken to Strickland Youth Center and was charged with certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property.