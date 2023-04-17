PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department confirmed a 15-year-old who was shot on Dairy Road Saturday has died. This is now an active homicide investigation.

Police were called to the Arbor Pointe Apartments near Stephens Road and I-65 at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

At the time, WKRG had a team on scene, but there was no crime scene.

On Monday, April 17, PPD’s Public Information Officer TJ Pettway confirmed the 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG will provide updates as more details become available. Anyone with any information is urged to call the PPD at 251-452-2211.